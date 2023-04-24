Support Rolls In For Boston Police Officer, 'Loving' Father After Near-Fatal Heart Attack

Matt Parlon, who has served the Boston Health and Hospitals Police Department for years, suffered a near-fatal heart attack on Tuesday, April 11, according to a GoFundMe created to support his family financially.

"The road to recovery is a long and arduous journey, with Matt battling multiple complications from the heart attack," reads the GoFundMe campaign description.

Parlon comes from a "true blue family," according to the GoFundMe. His father is a retired Boston Police Department Captain, and both his brothers are active or former members of the BPD.

Donations to the GoFundMe will help Parlon's wife, Kristine, and their four children all under the age of 12 be by his side during this "extremely difficult time."

"Matt needs time to recover and his family by his side," wrote a supporter on Facebook.

Click here to view the GoFundMe campaign.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.