Support Rolls In For Boston Police Officer, 'Loving' Father After Near-Fatal Heart Attack

A father of four children is in the "fight of his life" but his community is coming together to support his family. 

Matt Parlon and with his four children. Photo Credit: GoFundMe / 'Parlon Family Fund'
Morgan Gonzales
Matt Parlon, who has served the Boston Health and Hospitals Police Department for years, suffered a near-fatal heart attack on Tuesday, April 11, according to a GoFundMe created to support his family financially.

"The road to recovery is a long and arduous journey, with Matt battling multiple complications from the heart attack," reads the GoFundMe campaign description. 

Parlon comes from a "true blue family," according to the GoFundMe. His father is a retired Boston Police Department Captain, and both his brothers are active or former members of the BPD. 

Donations to the GoFundMe will help Parlon's wife, Kristine, and their four children all under the age of 12 be by his side during this "extremely difficult time."

"Matt needs time to recover and his family by his side," wrote a supporter on Facebook. 

