Deputy Jonathan Corey, 37, has worked with the Suffolk County Sheriff’s Department since November 2011 and is assigned the South Bay House of Correction at Bradston Street.

Corey, who is from Leominster and now lives in Boston with his wife Christine and their puppy Buddy, suffered through multiple seizures and from that found out he had a large mass on his brain just six days before Christmas, a Facebook post said.

He recently celebrated his birthday in September and got married in June to Christine Corey, who thanked everyone for their support while Jon recovers.

“He is absolutely amazing and is blowing us all away with his progress already,” she said in a Facebook post. “He is in Spaulding rehab the best of the best. He is going to break records here we know it!!”

An outpouring of support came from people across Massachusetts, including state service officer Kurt J. Power.

A GoFundMe was created to help with medical expenses. The fundraiser has raised over $50,000 as of Thursday, Dec. 28.

“On 12/23, he underwent a long surgery to remove the mass and now faces a challenging recovery,” the GoFundMe organizer said. “Jon's the kind of person who would never ask for help but is always supporting others. Now, it's our turn to rally around him and be the support he deserves."

Rapture, a Pembroke hair salon where Christine works, is also holding a “cut-a-thon” fundraiser on Jan. 14, to benefit Corey's recovery costs.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.