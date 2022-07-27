Contact Us
Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy Traveled Across The World To Get Engaged

Josh Lanier
Charlie McAvoy in 2017
Charlie McAvoy in 2017 Photo Credit: Puffycoombes via Wikipedia

Boston Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy announced Wednesday, July 27, that he and his longtime girlfriend Kiley Sullivan are engaged. 

They are vacationing in Capri, Italy, Boston.com reported, where the NHL star popped the question to his future bride. McAvoy even gave their adorable French bulldog Otto a shoutout in the social media post.  

"The most amazing day — can’t wait to marry my best friend ❤️🇮🇹 #OttosMom #CanStayForGood," McAvoy announced on Instagram

The couple began dating while attending Boston University together, Boston.com wrote.  

McAvoy's post got a lot of love from fans as well as fellow Bruins like A.J. Greer and Mike Reilly and other NHL players such as Zach Werenski and Trevor Zegras. 

