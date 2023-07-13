Social Media Roasts MBTA For Red Line Fire While Firefighters Deal With Fallout

The fire broke out underneath a Red Line train just after 6 a.m. sending smoke into the cars and forcing passengers to self-evacuate, according to the Boston Fire Department. Service between Harvard and Broadway was delayed and buses replaced service to the Charles/MGH station was bypassed while firefighters responded to the scene, according to the MBTA. Luckily, no one was injured.

But Thursday's fire caused a deluge of jokes and complaints on Twitter aimed at the MBTA, with one user calling it "just another day on this dumpster fire."

This isn't the first time a fire or smoke has caused delays or even shutdowns of MBTA train services. It's happened multiple times before.

