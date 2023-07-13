Mostly Cloudy 82°

Social Media Roasts MBTA For Red Line Fire While Firefighters Deal With Fallout

An MBTA train caught on fire Thursday morning, July 13, delaying commuters and sparking blazing online outrage. 

Firefighters responded to the fire that broke out underneath a Red Line train.
Firefighters responded to the fire that broke out underneath a Red Line train. Photo Credit: Boston Fire Department
Morgan Gonzales
The fire broke out underneath a Red Line train just after 6 a.m. sending smoke into the cars and forcing passengers to self-evacuate, according to the Boston Fire Department. Service between Harvard and Broadway was delayed and buses replaced service to the  Charles/MGH station was bypassed while firefighters responded to the scene, according to the MBTA. Luckily, no one was injured. 

But Thursday's fire caused a deluge of jokes and complaints on Twitter aimed at the MBTA, with one user calling it "just another day on this dumpster fire." 

This isn't the first time a fire or smoke has caused delays or even shutdowns of MBTA train services. It's happened multiple times before.

