Shocking Video Shows Robbers Attacking Revere Gas Station Attendant

An employee of the Gulf service station located at 485 Broadway in Revere told police that a group of people on motorized scooters bought gas for some of their vehicles and then attacked him on Friday, July 7, according to the Revere Police Department.

He said that he pumped their gas and was walking back towards the station office when multiple people assaulted him from behind.

The attackers reached into the employee's pocket to steal an unknown amount of cash.

The employee was assaulted again when he entered the office.

A video posted by police shows a person reaching into the man's pocket and scattering cash on the floor, as well as a violent scuffle.

This incident is under investigation. Police ask that anyone with information about the incident call the Revere Police Department at (781) 286-8340.

