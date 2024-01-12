Tashara Devoe-Bowman, 17, of Roxbury, was last seen on Tuesday, Jan. 9, at 6:30 a.m., when she went to the Greater Egleston Academy at 80 School Street in Jamaica Plain.

She left for school early that day and hasn’t been seen since, police said.

Tashara, who suffers from depression, is described as being a Black young woman, 5 feet tall, weighing around 150 pounds, having brown eyes, dark brown hair, medium build, with straight hair to her shoulders but was last worn in a ponytail.

She usually wears a knee length Ralph Lauren navy blue jacket with brown fur on the hood of the jacket.

But it’s unclear if she was wearing it the day she went missing, police said.

Anyone with information about Tashara’s whereabouts is asked to contact 911 or B-2 Detectives at (617) 343-4275.

