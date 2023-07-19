Scooter Hit, Run: Woman Hospitalized In Revere, Man Cited

A 28-year-old Revere man crashed his moped into a woman who had just gotten off of an MBTA bus on American Legion Highway in Revere on Tuesday, July 18, according to the Revere Police Department.

Police arrived at the scene around 3:50 p.m. and found the woman suffering from a leg injury. She told police that she was standing on the sidewalk when the moped hit her.

The driver drove away from the injured woman initially, but later returned and identified himself. The woman was taken to a local hospital for her injuries.

The driver received multiple citations for motor vehicle infractions, including leaving the scene of an accident involving personal injuries.

Some social media users have complained about scooter use in the town of Revere, including one Tweet posted the day before this incident, complaining about scooters driving on Revere sidewalks.

This is not the only scooter-related incident to occur in Revere in recent days. A group of people on scooters assaulted a gas station attendant on Friday, July 7, as reported by Daily Voice.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.