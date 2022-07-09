Contact Us
Schools

These Massachusetts Colleges Rank Among Nation's 50 Most Expensive

Nicole Valinote
Amherst College
Amherst College Photo Credit: By David Emmerman - PicasaWeb, CC BY 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=10411732

Five Massachusetts colleges are among the most expensive four-year institutions in the United States, according to a report from CBS News.

On March 10, the news outlet shared a ranking of the 50 most expensive colleges in the country based on information from The National Center for Education Statistics.

The following Massachusetts colleges made the list:

  • Amherst College, Amherst, ranked 3rd
  • Tufts University, Medford, 5th
  • Wellesley College, Wellesley, 10th
  • Boston College, Chestnut Hill, 21st
  • Boston University, Boston, 34th

Read the full report from CBS News here.

