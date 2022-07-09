These Massachusetts Colleges Rank Among Nation's 50 Most Expensive

Five Massachusetts colleges are among the most expensive four-year institutions in the United States, according to a report from CBS News.

On March 10, the news outlet shared a ranking of the 50 most expensive colleges in the country based on information from The National Center for Education Statistics.

The following Massachusetts colleges made the list:

Amherst College, Amherst, ranked 3rd

Tufts University, Medford, 5th

Wellesley College, Wellesley, 10th

Boston College, Chestnut Hill, 21st

Boston University, Boston, 34th

Read the full report from CBS News here.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.