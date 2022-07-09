These Massachusetts Colleges Rank Among Nation's 50 Most Expensive

Five Massachusetts colleges are among the most expensive four-year institutions in the United States, according to a report from CBS News.
On March 10, the news outlet shared a ranking of the 50 most expensive colleges in the country based on information from The National Center for Education Statistics.
The following Massachusetts colleges made the list:
- Amherst College, Amherst, ranked 3rd
- Tufts University, Medford, 5th
- Wellesley College, Wellesley, 10th
- Boston College, Chestnut Hill, 21st
- Boston University, Boston, 34th
Read the full report from CBS News here.
Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.