Revere Police Conducting Sweeps After Fentanyl Found In High School Classroom

Revere Police will be conducting safety sweeps of the city's high school after fentanyl was found in the building this week.

A baggie of the substance was found on a classroom floor at Revere High School on Wednesday, Dec. 7, WBZ-TV reports.

The community was advised that students do not use the classroom where the fentanyl was found and that no students appeared to have consumed the drug, the outlet continued.

The incident prompted a joint investigation by school officials and Revere Police, who said they will be conducting protective sweeps of the building with K9s in the coming weeks.

Police said the sweeps will not be pre-announced and may involved a "hold in place," where students and staff will be required to stay put while police clear the building.

"Please be aware that this could happen at any time over the next couple of months," RPD said on Facebook. "Our goal is to ensure there are no drugs present and that our school community is safe for all."

In addition any students found in possession of drugs will be expelled and staff will be fired, police said. Anyone with questions or concerns is encouraged to contact police.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.