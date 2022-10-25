Person With Gun Prompts Lockdown At Charlestown High School: Report

Charlestown High School was put on lockdown after a person brought a gun to a soccer field close to campus, NBC Boston reports.

Police were said to be responding to the an incident on Old Ironsides Way around 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 25, according to unconfirmed reports and the outlet.

The person was later arrested and no injuries were reported NBC Boston reports. The investigation is ongoing.

Daily Voice has reached out to Boston Public Schools for confirmation.

