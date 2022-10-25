Contact Us
Suffolk Daily Voice serves Boston, Chelsea, Revere & Winthrop
Return to your home site

Menu

Breaking News: Melrose Man Ran Illegal Gambling Operation With His Parents: Attorney General
Schools

Person With Gun Prompts Lockdown At Charlestown High School: Report

David Cifarelli
Facebook @davidcifarelli Email me Read More Stories
Charlestown High School
Charlestown High School Photo Credit: Google Maps Street View

Charlestown High School was put on lockdown after a person brought a gun to a soccer field close to campus, NBC Boston reports.

Police were said to be responding to the an incident on Old Ironsides Way around 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 25, according to unconfirmed reports and the outlet. 

The person was later arrested and no injuries were reported NBC Boston reports. The investigation is ongoing. 

Daily Voice has reached out to Boston Public Schools for confirmation. 

Click here to read the full article from NBC Boston.

to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.