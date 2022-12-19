Another Bomb Threat At Tufts University Is Fourth Threat In Two Weeks

A school besieged by bomb threats and emergency alerts was threatened with yet another bombing, according to university officials.

A bomb threat has been made affecting the university's main campus, Tufts University reported on their website around noon on Monday, Dec. 19. An email sent to Tufts' admissions department claims to be from a group of students who state that they placed bombs in the university.

"Several of us students are fed up with Tufts University," the email allegedly sent from potential bombers reads. "We are sick of this anti white racism."

The email continues to say the students are fed up with how they are treated by staff and the university's "ridiculous pronoun" usage.

"Bombs will detonate within a few hours," the email concludes. "We have placed enough fertilizer to make Timothy McVey's bombing look like a firecracker. Nobody has to die so evacuate now."

Those currently inside in a list of affected buildings, including one sorority house, have been told to evacuate and take their belongings with them.

The following buildings have been told to evacuate: Tilton Hall, Lewis Hall, Haskell Hall, Metcalf Hall, Kappa Alpha, Theta Barnum Hall, and Houston Hall.

The situation is developing, check back here for more information as it becomes available.

