Salmonella Outbreak: Mexican Restaurants In Brighton, Boston Closed For Health Violations

Two locations of Los Amigos Taqueria, a fast-casual Mexican restaurant chain, were closed after a health inspection on Thursday, May 18 revealed several "critical" health violations, according to the City of Boston and the Boston Public Health Commission.

The Brighton location's inspection revealed a mold-like substance was present in the restaurant's walk-in, as well as a lack of proper sanitization.

Multiple reports of a food-borne illness from food consumed at the Brighton location were made, spurring a suspension of the restaurant's health permit. Inspectors took samples of implicated foods that were cooled or stored under refrigeration.

Boston Inspectional Services Department inspected the West Roxbury location and suspended its health permit as well, citing several critical health violations.

Residents in the Brighton, Boston, and Greater Boston areas may be affected by the Salmonella outbreak, according to the Boston Public Health Commission.

"We encourage residents who visited the Brighton location between May 12 and May 18 to monitor themselves for symptoms of Salmonella infection, including fever, diarrhea, and abdominal pain, and to contact a healthcare provider for an evaluation and testing if appropriate,” said a Boston Public Health Commission spokesperson.

Salmonella is usually caught when people ingest contaminated foods and drinks, according to the Boston Public Health Commission. Symptoms usually begin 12 to 72 hours after ingesting the germs.

Click here for more information on Salmonella from the Boston Public Health Commission.

