Robber Cuts Hole In Man's Pants To Steal Cash, ATM Card, Phone: Boston Police

A man with a knife allegedly stole a man’s phone, money, and ATM card by cutting a hole in his pants on Monday night, Nov. 20, Boston police said.

Boston Police

 Photo Credit: Boston Police Department
Khier Casino
Brandon Frazier, 36, of East Boston, pulled a knife on the man and demanded money from him at 406 Meridian St. shortly before 7 p.m., according to the Boston Police Department.

When the man refused to give him money, Frazier cut a hole in the man’s pants and grabbed the cash, an ATM card, and a cell phone.

Frazier held the knife to the man’s throat and demanded his PIN, police said.

When the man refused again, Frazier dropped his phone and ATM card and ran off.

Police arrested Frazier shortly after and found the knife he used in the robbery.

He is charged with armed robbery and carrying a dangerous weapon (knife), Boston police said. 

