Revere Fire That Trapped 2 Intentionally Set: Investigators

Firefighters were called to a two-alarm fire at a multi-unit apartment in Revere on Park Avenue on Sunday evening just before 6 p.m., the State Fire Marshal's Office said. Crews rescued two people who were trapped behind the flames.

Both were treated for minor injuries, authorities said.

Fire firefighters say the blaze was intentionally set.

“Two occupants of this building had to be rescued by firefighters,” said Revere Fire Chief Christopher Bright. “This incident could have caused a devastating tragedy. We’re asking anyone with information on the fire to share it with investigators using the Arson Watch Reward Program at 1-800-682-9229. You can remain anonymous if you wish.”

The Arson Watch Reward Program offers up to $5,000 rewards for information that detects or prevents arson.

