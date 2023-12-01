‘Remy Teaching You How To Cook’: Rat Climbs Man’s Leg In South Boston Viral Video (Watch)

David Gomez was enjoying a night out with friends in Fort Point when the little critter jumped on his leg and wouldn’t let go.

Gomez didn’t know whether to laugh or scream, as his friends can be heard giggling in the background of a video shared with Caught in Southie.

"I was just chilling, I don't know. Yeah, my friends were like, 'Why were you so calm?' and I was like, 'I don’t know'," he told NBC Boston. "I thought it was funny because I had never seen something like that happen before. So, my reaction was to pull out my phone and make a funny video."

The video has reignited a debate on social media about the city’s rat issues.

“Rats EVERYWHERE in the neighborhood. We’ve caught 9 by me in the last couple weeks. City doing nothing,” one commenter said on Instagram.

Others couldn’t help but poke fun at Gomez.

“Dude that’s just Remy he’s just tryna teach you how to cook,” another commenter wrote.

Boston ranked as the 13th most rat-invested US city in 2023, according to a study by pest control company Orkin.

“Rodents multiply swiftly and when an infestation is left unattended, they can cause extensive damage to homes and yards,” Ben Hottel, an Orkin entomologist, explained. “Rats are capable of squeezing into spaces through holes as small as a quarter, which makes it especially important to seal cracks from the outside.”

To drive off rodents, the company recommends:

Storing food away in containers.

Declutter your space at home.

Maintain your landscaping.

Look out for droppings, burrows, and rub marks inside and outside your home.

Seal any holes and cracks in the walls.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.