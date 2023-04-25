Red Sox Tickets For 'Best Dressed' Duo At Kentucky Derby Party At Boston Bar

OAK Long Bar + Kitchen is hosting their popular Kentucky Derby Party on Saturday, May 6 to help guests celebrate the annual horse race in style.

The menu will consist of several food and drink specials like Kentucky lemonade, sausage biscuits, and a fried chicken sandwich.

Derby attire is strongly recommended, so partygoers can break out their seersuckers, bowties and hats in hopes of being named "Best Dressed" and snagging a pair of Red Sox tickets for the Green Monster at Fenway Park.

The event will also feature a big-screen television for fans to watch the race and a photographer who will capture guests horsing around.

In addition, OAK is offering a new luxury high-top experience and a hand-dipping experience for guests to make their own rocks glass in the famous Maker’s Mark red wax.

No tickets are required and bar seating is first-come-first serve. Table reservations can be made on OpenTable.

Meanwhile, those interested in booking a high-top experience for up to 12 people can email boston@oaklongbarkitchen.com.

