Portnoy Returns 'To Where It All Began' With Dorchester Pizzeria Review

Portnoy recently reviewed Molinari's at 789 Adams St. in Dorchester. That address may sound familiar to some Barstool faithful as it's the same street where the sports site began in Milton 20 years ago.

"We were like 10 minutes away (from here)," Portnoy says in his review. "I lived here a long time. Molinari's — eight years old — was not here when I was here."

After his detour through his annals of history, Portnoy got to work. How did Molinari's stack up to the more than a dozen pizza reviews he did on his recent trip back to the Boston area?

Pretty good. Portnoy scored the restaurant a 7.4, which puts it in the middle of his recent tour of the area.

He took issue with the Neopolitan-style crust because he prefers a crispier bite, but he said the flavor was spot on.

"Cool spot, by the way," he finished up in his review.

