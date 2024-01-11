Mostly Cloudy 44°

Portnoy Returns 'To Where It All Began' With Dorchester Pizzeria Review

Barstool Sports owner Dave Portnoy has been on a whirlwind tour of "South Shore Bar Pies" for his One Bite Pizza Review show, but he took a trip down memory lane with his recent review of a Boston pizzeria. 

Dave Portnoy tries Molinari's pizza during a One Bite Pizza Review.&nbsp;

Photo Credit: One Bite Pizza Reviews YouTube 

 Photo Credit: One Bite Pizza Reviews YouTube
Josh Lanier
Portnoy recently reviewed Molinari's at 789 Adams St. in Dorchester. That address may sound familiar to some Barstool faithful as it's the same street where the sports site began in Milton 20 years ago. 

"We were like 10 minutes away (from here)," Portnoy says in his review. "I lived here a long time. Molinari's — eight years old — was not here when I was here."

After his detour through his annals of history, Portnoy got to work. How did Molinari's stack up to the more than a dozen pizza reviews he did on his recent trip back to the Boston area?

Pretty good. Portnoy scored the restaurant a 7.4, which puts it in the middle of his recent tour of the area. 

He took issue with the Neopolitan-style crust because he prefers a crispier bite, but he said the flavor was spot on.  

"Cool spot, by the way," he finished up in his review. 

