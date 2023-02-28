'Yo Pesci' Show Is Over: Salem Social Media Star Gets 3 Years Prison Time: Feds

A viral social media icon who promoted violence and "flaunted" his arsenal of drugs and guns was sentenced to over three years of prison time, officials say.

Ernest Johnson, who often went by "Yo Pesci" or "Mr. Live Mr. Drive," was involved in a "prolific and violent" North Shore drug trafficking ring that distributed over 500,000 deadly fentanyl pills designed to look like Percocet tablets, according to the District of Massachusetts U.S. Attorney's Office. Johnson, 34, received a sentence of 90 months in prison and three years of supervised release on Monday, Feb. 27, after pleading guilty to being a felon in possession of firearms and ammunition.

“We can only hope that the ‘Yo Pesci’ show has reached its final episode," said First Assistant United States Attorney Joshua Levy.

Police investigators arrested Johnson, of Salem, in June 2021 after determining that he participated in multiple violent incidents on behalf of the drug trafficking organization, including an attempted arm robbery in May 2021.

Johnson, a a self-professed Crip gang member, boasted of his involvement in the drug ring, posting photos and videos to social media showing off the organization's supply of firearms, fentanyl pills, cash, and high-end jewelry. His social media profiles served as platforms for Johnson to brag about his involvement in shootings and beatings, and identify and threaten people he called a "rat" or a "snitch."

"Yo Pesci" was not allowed to possess firearms because of multiple prior felony investigations, and in May 2022 he pleaded guilty to one count of being a felon in possession of firearms and ammunition.

“His behavior, both on and off social media, promoted violence and a complete disregard for the rule of law," said Levy. "His days as social media influencer for criminal enterprises have ended."

Johnson's co-conspirators were arrested along with him in June 2021 and have previously been sentenced to prison time.

Vincent Caruso received a sentence of more than 20 years in time and five years of supervised release on June 30, 2022

Laurie Caruso was sentenced to nine years in prison and four years of supervised release on June 29, 2022.

Nicole Benton was sentenced to two years in prison and three years of supervised on December 15, 2022.

The drug trafficking organization reportedly used a pill press that weighed 1,000 pounds and could pump out 15,000 counterfeit fentanyl pills per hour. Each pill could be sold for between $10 and $20, generating millions of dollars for the organization. The drug ring trafficked more than 30 kilograms of fentanyl total, equivalent to 500,000 pills per year.

The operation into the drug organization was conducted by the Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force, a partnership between federal, state and local law enforcement agencies designed to break up the most serious of drug trafficking, weapon trafficking, and money laundering organizations.

“The FBI’s North Shore Gang Task Force will continue to work with our law enforcement partners to identify, investigate, and eliminate violent criminal organizations like the one Johnson belonged to that are responsible for inflicting serious harm on our communities,” said Joseph Bonavolonta, Special Agent in Charge of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Boston Division.

