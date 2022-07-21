WORST RIDE EVER: Boston Man Puts His Face In Woman's Lap On Subway: Police

A 29-year-old Boston man gave a woman arguably one of the worst subway rides of her life last week, authorities said.

Jason Metayer of South Boston sat next to a woman on the Red Line Saturday, July 16, despite several open seats throughout the car, the Suffolk County District Attorney said. Moments later, Metayer laid his head in her lap, turned to look up at her, and blew kisses, the prosecutor said.

The woman asked him to stop, but Metayer refused. Another rider called transit police, and they met with the woman and Metayer at the Downtown Crossing station. Metayer wouldn't cooperate or give any identification to the officers, and they arrested him, the prosecutor's office said.

Officials charged Metayer with indecent assault and battery, the district attorney noted. A judge released him on his own recognizance but ordered him to stay off the Red Line and away from the State Street station.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.