Contact Us
Suffolk Daily Voice serves Boston, Chelsea, Revere & Winthrop
Return to your home site

Menu

Suffolk Daily Voice serves Boston, Chelsea, Revere & Winthrop

Nearby Sites

  • Worcester
    serves Fitchburg, Gardner, Milford, Shrewsbury & Worcester
  • Middlesex
    serves Arlington, Cambridge, Everett, Framingham, Lowell, Malden, Medford, Newton, Somerville & Waltham
  • Essex
    serves Andover, Beverly, Gloucester, Haverhill, Lawrence, Lynn, Methuen, Peabody, Salem & Saugus
  • Norfolk
    serves Braintree, Brookline, Franklin, Needham, Norwood, Quincy, Randolph, Stoughton, Wellesley & Weymouth
Police & Fire

WORST RIDE EVER: Boston Man Puts His Face In Woman's Lap On Subway: Police

Josh Lanier
Email me Read More Stories
Police arrested a 29-year-old after he laid his head in a woman's lap during a subway ride last week.
Police arrested a 29-year-old after he laid his head in a woman's lap during a subway ride last week. Photo Credit: Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority Facebook

A 29-year-old Boston man gave a woman arguably one of the worst subway rides of her life last week, authorities said. 

Jason Metayer of South Boston sat next to a woman on the Red Line Saturday, July 16, despite several open seats throughout the car, the Suffolk County District Attorney said. Moments later, Metayer laid his head in her lap, turned to look up at her, and blew kisses, the prosecutor said. 

The woman asked him to stop, but Metayer refused. Another rider called transit police, and they met with the woman and Metayer at the Downtown Crossing station. Metayer wouldn't cooperate or give any identification to the officers, and they arrested him, the prosecutor's office said. 

Officials charged Metayer with indecent assault and battery, the district attorney noted. A judge released him on his own recognizance but ordered him to stay off the Red Line and away from the State Street station. 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.