Woman Dies After Stabbed Multiple Times At Boston Home; Suspect In Custody

One woman is facing charges after allegedly stabbing another woman to death and injuring another, authorities said.

Police responded to a report of a person stabbed at 5 Woodside Avenue in Jamaica Plain just before 5 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 11, Boston Police report.

Before arriving, officers learned that two woman suffering from multiple stab wounds ran into nearby BPD's precinct.

Both women were brought to local hospitals where one was pronounced dead, police said. The other woman is expected to survive.

After the incident, police arrested a teenage girl in the area of Glen Road. She was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and was later arrested and charged with Delinquency to wit: Murder, police said.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Boston Police at (617) 343-4470. Anonymous tips can be made by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1 (800) 494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).

