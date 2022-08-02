Wanted Dorchester Man Brought 'Ghost Gun' To Puerto Rican Festival: Prosecutor

Police say a 28-year-old Boston man brought a loaded, high-capacity 'ghost gun' with a laser sight with him to the Puerto Rican Festival last week.

Marc Serrano, of Dorchester, was arrested near Franklin Park as he left the festival on Saturday, July 30, because he had an outstanding assault and battery warrant, the Suffolk County District Attorney's Office said. When police searched his bookbag, they found the loaded handgun with an attached laser sight along with a 31-round clip, prosecutors said. Serrano had 24 bullets in the magazine, a round in the chamber, and another one stuck in the ejection port, officials said.

A ghost gun is a untraceable, either because it was built by hand and was never registered or someone removed the serial number.

Officials charged Serrano with several gun violations, including carrying a firearm with a license, his second such charge, the district attorney's office said.

The court is holding him at the Bridgewater State Hospital for further evaluation, the prosecutor said.

