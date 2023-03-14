Violent Struggle On Tufts Medical Campus Leads To Boston Murderer's Capture: Police

A fugitive from justice who murdered a 75-year-old was arrested in a violent struggle almost a month after the killing, officials say. '

Tufts medical police called in backup on Monday, March 13 to remove 30-year-old Dion Pelzer from the area of 37 Bennett Street, according to the Boston Police Department. The removal turned into an arrest when police learned Pelzer was wanted for murder, according to the Boston Police Department.

Nearly a month before Pelzer's arrest, on on Thursday, Feb. 16 around 11:00 a.m., police found 75-year-old David MacDonald dead at 65 Martha Road. MacDonald's death was ruled a homicide, and an investigation led Boston detectives to determine that Pelzer was the killer. A warrant was issued for Pelzer's arrest through the Boston Municipal Court.

Pelzer, who was also wanted by the New York City Police Department, is facing charges of murder and fugitive from justice. He is expected to be arraigned in Boston Municipal Court.

The incident is still under investigation. Police request that anyone with additional information contact Boston police homicide detectives at (617) 343-4470. Those wishing to remain anonymous can do so by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1 (800) 494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).

