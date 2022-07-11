Violent Night: 1 Killed, 5 Injured In 3 Separate Boston Shootings, Police Say

Boston Police are investigating a string of shootings in the city where six people were either killed or injured in one night over the weekend.

The first shooting happened in the area of 10 Orlando Street in Mattapan around 9:10 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 7, police report. Responding officers found two victims suffering from gunshot wounds.

Both were taken to local hospitals for treatment where on male victim was pronounced dead. The other sustained life-threatening-injuries, police said.

Then, police responded to a second shooting at 92 Westview Street in Dorchester around 9:40 p.m. Upon arrival, officers found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

He was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said. Both incidents are under investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact Boston Police at (617) 343-4470.

Furthermore, police responded to a report of a person shot at 1 Rosa Street in Hyde Park around 9:45 p.m., police continued.

Upon arrival, officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

A few minutes later, at 10:02 p.m., police responded to a local hospital for a report of two men suffering from non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. Initial investigation suggests the men were both injured from the shooting at Rosa Street in Hyde Park, police said.

These two incidents are also under investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact Boston Police at (617) 343-5600.

Anonymous tips can be made by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1 (800) 494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).

Click here to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.