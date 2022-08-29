Contact Us
Suffolk Daily Voice
Violent Dorchester Fugitive Punches Out MBTA Trolley Window: Police

Josh Lanier
A wanted 33-year-old Dorchester man punched out a window of a trolley this week. Photo Credit: Wikipedia/Derek Yu

A 33-year-old wanted Boston man got into a fight with a trolley window earlier this week and ended up in jail, authorities said. 

Jhovan Louis-Jeune of Dorchester was arrested on Sunday, Aug. 28, after a witness said he punched out a window on the high-speed line trolley without provocation, transit police said. They described the man to officers who busted Louis-Jeune just after 1:30 p.m. at the Milton Station as he tried to get on a trolley. Though, it's unclear if he was looking for a rematch. 

Police said Louis-Jeune has several outstanding warrants from a Quincy court, including assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, assault to murder, and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. Authorities said he also had warrants for his arrest from a Brockton court on charges of vandalism, shoplifting, theft, disorderly conduct, and disturbing the peace. 

