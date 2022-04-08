Undercover Officers In Roxbury Pose As Prostitutes To Bust 13 Men: Police

Police in Boston went undercover recently as part of an operation to push back against illegal sex work in the area, authorities said. They busted 13 would-be Johns during the sting.

Massachusetts State Police and Boston police officers dressed as prostitutes and posted up in the "Mass and Cass" area of Roxbury overnight on Tuesday, Aug. 2, the Suffolk County District Attorney's Office said. The sting was part of an operation to fight sexual exploitation and human trafficking.

Men — ranging in age from 25 to 64 — offered money or drugs in exchange for sex from the officers, and police charged them with solicitation, authorities said. The men were from Malden, Medford, Randolph, New Bedford, and Orlando, Florida. Police gave them a summons to appear in court, but they didn't take the men into custody.

Officials did not release their names.

Police did arrest Andy Morales, 43, of Dorchester, in the sting on outstanding warrants of violating an abuse prevention order and misdemeanor breaking and entering, the district attorney said.

