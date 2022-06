A truck driver has died at the Conley Container Terminal in the Seaport District of Boston on Wednesday, June 15, WHDH reports.

The driver died while working for a trucking company, the outlet reports citing Massport officials.

No other information was released. This is a developing story so check back for updates.

