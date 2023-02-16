Trio of Boys Rob Woman At Knife Point In Boston, 2 Arrested: Police

Underage boys turned Back Bay Station into a dangerous spot for one woman, officials say.

A trio of juveniles robbed a woman with a knife around 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 14 at Back Bay Station in Boston, according to the MBTA Transit Police.

Police officers at Forest Hills encountered the boys around 3:00 p.m. the next day and recognized them as the thieves. The young offenders ran from the police, but two were captured and arrested.

The victim's credit cards were found and recovered from one of the underage thieves.

