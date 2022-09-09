Contact Us
Breaking News: 15-Year-Old Girl Hit By Car In Revere: Report
Police & Fire

Transit Police Seeking Duo Behind Unprovoked Labor Day Attack In Boston

David Cifarelli
Surveillance images of the suspects
Surveillance images of the suspects Photo Credit: MBTA Transit Police

The MBTA Transit Police are seeking the public's help in identifying and locating two male suspects behind a vicious attack at a Boston train station on Labor Day. 

The duo reportedly attacked a 56-year-old man at Andrew Square in South Boston around 9 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 5, police said. The victim told police he was targeted for "no apparent reason," punched in the face and knocked to the ground.

The impact resulted in the victim hitting his head on the platform and being rendered unconscious for a short time, police said. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment. 

TPD Detectives have since released images of the suspected duo and are asking anyone who recognizes them to contact their Criminal Investigations Unit at 617-222-1050. Anonymous tips can be sent to 873873.

