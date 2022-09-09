Transit Police In Boston Searching For Men Who Savagely Beat 56-Year-Old For No Reason

Contact Us
Josh Lanier
Transit police are looking for these two men investigators say attacked a 56-year-old at the Andrew Square MBTA station earlier this month. Photo Credit: MBTA Transit Police

Transit police are asking for the public's help in tracking down two men they say beat up a 56-year-old man without provocation. 

The attack happened around 9 p.m. on Sept. 5 at the Andrew Square MBTA Station. The victim told investigators that the men approached him and repeatedly punched him in the face with their, which caused him to fall and hit his head on the platform. They then kicked him on the ground, knocking him unconscious. Paramedics took him to an area hospital for emergency treatment, transit police said. 

The man said he didn't know his attackers or why they beat him, authorities said. 

Transit police released surveillance photos of the men. Investigators ask anyone who has any information in this case or recognizes them to contact the detectives at 617-222-1050 or send an anonymous text to 873873.

