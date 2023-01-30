Contact Us
Suffolk Daily Voice serves Boston, Chelsea, Revere & Winthrop
Three People Stabbed Outside Boston School; Suspect In Custody: Police

David Cifarelli
The outside of TechBoston Academy in Dorchester
The outside of TechBoston Academy in Dorchester Photo Credit: Google Maps Street View

Three people were stabbed outside of a school in Boston, authorities confirm to Daily Voice. 

The victims were reportedly stabbed in the area of Armandine and Washington Streets on Monday afternoon, Jan. 30, a Boston Police spokesperson told Daily Voice. 

All three suffered non-life-threatening injuries and one person was under arrest, they said. The incident happened a short distance away from TechBoston Academy in Dorchester.

None of the victims nor the suspect's identity were released. Daily Voice will provide more updates when they become available. 

