Three People Stabbed Outside Boston School; Suspect In Custody: Police

Three people were stabbed outside of a school in Boston, authorities confirm to Daily Voice.

The victims were reportedly stabbed in the area of Armandine and Washington Streets on Monday afternoon, Jan. 30, a Boston Police spokesperson told Daily Voice.

All three suffered non-life-threatening injuries and one person was under arrest, they said. The incident happened a short distance away from TechBoston Academy in Dorchester.

None of the victims nor the suspect's identity were released. Daily Voice will provide more updates when they become available.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.