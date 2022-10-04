Teenager Shot Outside Jeremiah E. Burke High School In Dorchester: Report

A 17-year-old was shot outside a Boston high school, WHDH reports.

The shooting happened outside the Jeremiah E. Burke High School on Washington Street on the morning of Tuesday, Oct. 4, Boston25 reports citing Boston Police.

The teenager was taken to a local hospital for treatment, the outlet said. Their exact condition was unknown.

Boston Police were telling people to avoid the area due to an ongoing investigation. Meanwhile, the school was placed in safe mode as a result, Boston25 reports.

This is the same school where a 17-year-old boy from Randolph was arrested after a student was stabbed last month.

