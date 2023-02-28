Contact Us
'Take A Bath,' Boston Man Says Before Spraying Woman With Unknown Liquid: TPD

David Cifarelli
A woman who was waiting for the T had her day ruined when she was told to "take a bath" and sprayed with an unknown liquid in Boston this week, authorities said. 

The incident happened while the woman was at the MBTA's Fenway Station around 11:13 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 27, Transit Police report. The woman told officers that a man sprayed her with the liquid while her and a friend were waiting inside the AFC booth. 

The man, later identified as 36-year-old Tyrell Benton, stayed on the platform where we was eventually arrested. During his arrest, officers learned that Benton already had a warrant issued for his arrest out of East Boston District Court for trespassing, police said.

Benton was taken into custody and charged with assault and battery as a result. The woman was left uninjured. 

