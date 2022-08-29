Speeding Ticket Leads To Gun Bust For Boston Men Already Facing Weapons Charges: DA

A simple speeding ticket landed two Boston men in prison after police said they caught them with guns despite already facing multiple weapons charges.

Nikolas LaRonde, 24, of Roxbury, and Jabbar White, 21, of Roslindale, face several charges stemming from the traffic stop, and a judge deemed them as dangerous offenders, the Suffolk County District Attorney's Office said.

The incident began around 1:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 25, when a Massachusetts State trooper pulled the men over for going 13 miles over the speed limit along Blue Hill Avenue, police said. The routine stop escalated when the trooper noticed the driver reaching down into the floorboard of the car. The action shook the vehicle back and forth, the report said.

Boston police, who arrived to back up the stop, said they found a loaded 9mm pistol beneath LaRonde's seat. Investigators found another loaded handgun with a high-capacity magazine in a bookbag beneath White's seat, officials added.

Both men have open gun charges again them, police said. Officials added more after this stop.

Suffolk County Judge David Weingarten ruled the men were dangerous offenders, the DA's office said. He set their bonds at $5,000, but they will be held in home confinement and monitored with GPS. They must also stay away from each other and another person that officials did not name.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.