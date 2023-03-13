Shop Owners Beaten, Woman Hospitalized: Suspect Charged In Boston Attack

A 26-year-old Sandwich man was charged Monday, March 13, with the beating of two shop owners in Boston last year that sent one woman to the hospital after he allegedly kicked her in the head, authorities said.

Dempsey Allen is charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and assault and battery, the Suffolk County District Attorney's Office said. A judge issued a $1,000 bail. Though, Allen will not be getting out. The prosecutor noted Allen is being held at the Barnstable House of Correction on an open drug case.

Boston police were called to a Hanover Street convenience store on Nov. 2 around 11:15 p.m. after the shop owners said they were attacked by two men while taking out the trash. The attackers punched and kicked one woman in the head. They hit the man with her in the face and stole the $2,600 chain around his neck, the prosecutor said.

Paramedics took the woman to a nearby hospital for head injuries. It's unclear how if she had any long-term repercussions from the beating.

Investigators said they identified Allen from surveillance video of the beating.

