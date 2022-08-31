Several Students Displaced By 2-Alarm Allston Fire, Officials Offer Safety Reminders

Multiple residents, including several students, are displaced after a 2-alarm fire broke out at an apartment building in Boston and fire officials are using the incident to set an example.

Crews responded to the fire at a four-story building at 10-12 Glenville Avenue in Allston around 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 30, Boston Fire said on Twitter.

Upon arrival, firefighters found heavy smoke in the basement and first floor. The fire was quickly upgraded to a second-alarm, Boston Fire said.

Thankfully, no one was hurt and officials confirmed the fire did start from the basement. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The department is now using the incident to remind college students coming back into the city on proper fire safety protocols.

“It’s not a very good way to start out your academic career in higher education,” Boston Fire Marshal Joseph Shea said during a press conference Wednesday afternoon, Boston.com reports.

Shea offered some statistics from Campus Firewatch saying that 86% of all college and university fire fatalities have happened at off-campus housing since January 2000.

"Five of the more common factors include lack of automatic sprinklers, missing or disabled smoke alarms, careless disposal of smoking material, impaired judgement from alcohol consumption, and fires originating from upholstered furniture on decks and porches," he continued.

Shea also reminded the public that Boston does not allow grills to be used above the first floor of a building or any other open burning, the outlet reports. Shea also told people to be wary where they plug in their electronics and be careful when burning candles.

“If you smell smoke or hear a fire alarm, do not assume someone else is calling 911,” Shea continued. “Get out of bed and investigate.”

The department also had one other reminder ahead of Wednesday's conference about parking after one person decided to block a fire hydrant.

"This hydrant was vital in getting water to help fight the 2 alarm fire on Glenville Ave," the department said on Twitter. "Luckily companies were able to get water from this hydrant after someone parked illegally in front of it...Do not park on a hydrant even for a second."

