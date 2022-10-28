Safe Mode Lifted After Shooter Reported At South Boston High School: Report

A school in South Boston was placed on safe mode after a person with a gun reportedly broke into the building, reports said.

Police responded to Excel High School in Boston on the afternoon of Friday, Oct. 28, NBC Boston reports. Officers were seen searching the school, the outlet continued.

While there was no initial word from school officials or Boston Police, a Facebook post suggests there was an active shooter in the building.

The safe mode was eventually lifted and classes resumed. Students were also given the option to go home, NBC Boston's Abbey Niezgoda reports.

