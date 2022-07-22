Contact Us
Suffolk Daily Voice
Repeat Robber Nabbed By Boston Police

Josh Lanier
Boston Police
Boston Police Photo Credit: Facebook/Boston Police Department

Police arrested a 29-year-old Boston man robbed two people and a store on back-to-back nights earlier this week. 

Danavian Daniel faces several charges after police said he pulled a gun on someone at 758 Tremont Street on Monday, July 18, and demanded cash, Boston Police said. Shortly after, police said he did the same thing to another person on the same block. 

Daniel robbed a store at 124 Harvard Street the following night, officers said. Investigators noted similarities in the robberies and linked them together.

When police went to arrest him earlier this week, Daniel tossed his bag and ran, but officers captured him after a short foot chase. They found a handgun inside the bag. 

Officials charged Daniel with armed robbery, carrying a firearm, breaking and entering, larceny of more than $1,200, unlawful possession of a firearm, and unlawful possession of ammunition, police said.

