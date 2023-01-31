Red Line Service Delayed After Train Hits Man At Park Street In Boston: Police

Service on the Red Line was delayed in Boston after a man was reportedly hit by an incoming train, MBTA Police told Daily Voice.

Initial investigation suggests the man walked in front of a train approaching Park Street in Boston on Tuesday afternoon, Jan. 31, MBTA Police Spokesperson Richard Sullivan told Daily Voice.

The man, who was conscious and alert, was taken to the hospital for treatment, Sullivan added.

The incident delayed Red Line service by at least 20 minutes because shuttle buses were called in to accommodate passengers as first responders investigated, the MBTA said on Twitter.

Service eventually resumed with residual delays, the MBTA said. No other information was released.

