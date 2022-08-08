Recycling Truck Backs Into Pole, Cuts Power To Winthrop Neighborhood

Residents in Winthrop were without power for a couple of hours after a recycling truck crashed into a utility pole, authorities said.

Police responded to a single-vehicle crash in the area of Foam Street around 1 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 8, Winthrop Police and Fire said.

Upon arrival, crews found that the truck had backed into a utility pole and sent the power transformer to the ground.

The incident cut power to residents on Foam and Siren streets up until Shirley Street, the departments said. Residents were welcomed to cool off at the Robert DeLeo Senior Center as a result.

Foam Street was closed for repairs. No injuries were reported and the cause of the crash is under investigation.

