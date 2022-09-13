Quincy Man Tied To Strings Of Rapes Involving Child Nearly 20 Years Ago

Investigators said they linked a 42-year-old Quincy man to a string of rapes involving a child dating back to 2003 through evidence

Ivan Y. Cheung was arrested on Monday, Sept. 12, on four counts of aggravated rape, four counts of aggravated rape of a child, and two counts of aggravated statutory rape in cases that date back to 2003, 2005, and 2006, Boston police said. It's unclear if there are multiple victims or if the alleged incidents involved the same child multiple times.

Detectives said they arrested Cheung after reexamining sexual assault kits — evidence police and medical staff collect from the reported victims after an assault, a news release said.

The identification was possible following a $2.5 million federal grant that funded more thorough DNA testing on sexual assault kits that had previously generated no results, WCVB reported.

Cheung is expected in court on Tuesday for his arraignment.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.