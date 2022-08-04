Pro Football Player Beat Boston Man So Bad He May Lose Kidney: Police

A professional Gaelic football player and star from Ireland beat a Boston man so bad that the man may lose one of his kidneys, authorities said this week.

Ciaran McFaul, 28, was charged on Wednesday, Aug. 3, with assault and battery and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury, the Suffolk County District Attorney's Office said.

The attack happened around 2 a.m. on June 20 when employees of Lincoln Tavern and Restaurant in South Boston tossed out a drunk McFaul for trying to start fights, the prosecutor said. While outside the bar on West Broadway, McFaul confronted three men standing on a street corner and started a brawl for no reason. The professional athlete punched one of the men several times in the head, and when the man fell to the ground, McFaul kicked him at least five times in the stomach, the prosecutor said.

The beating was so savage that the man may lose a kidney. Doctors at Brigham and Women’s Hospital treated him for two days for internal bleeding and a stage-four kidney laceration, the prosecutor said.

McFaul played professional Gaelic Football in Derry, Ireland, for nearly a decade before he moved to Boston to play for Donegal Boston GFC earlier this year, reports said. Gaelic Football is closer to rugby than American football. The Donegal Boston club did not return an email asking for comment.

McFaul posted a $5,000 bond and was released from jail on Wednesday, prosecutors said.

Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden condemned McFaul for the unprovoked attack.

“This man’s hunger for violence resulted in potential life-long impacts on a victim who was doing nothing more than standing on a street corner with friends," Hayden said. "We will ensure that he is held accountable for the harm he inflicted."

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.