Pregnant Woman Stabbed In Stomach At Dorchester Gas Station

A 30-year-old pregnant woman was in the hospital Thursday, Dec. 22, after she was stabbed in the stomach during a fight at a Boston gas station a day before, authorities said.

Suffolk County Assistant District Attorney Caroline Merck told a judge that doctors were treating Vanessa Parham and her unborn child in the neonatal intensive care unit following the stabbing, per courtroom video from WCVB. The baby's condition was not disclosed.

Skilar Morris, 30, of Boston, was charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and carrying a dangerous weapon in the incident, the Suffolk County District Attorney's Office said. A judge ordered her held on a $10,000 bail.

It's unclear what sparked the attack at the Mobil gas station at the corner of Geneva Avenue and Park Street in Dorchester.

Boston police reported a fight broke out between the women just after 5 p.m. on Wednesday. Police said Parham was bleeding from a wound to her lower abdomen when they arrived, but investigators are still trying to piece together what happened.

Morris' attorney, Bob Zanello, told the judge during Thursday's arraignment that there's a long history of bad blood between the women, per the WCVB cameras. He said Parham approached his client at the gas station as she pumped gas with her four-year-old child in the car, and an argument erupted into violence, he told the court in the report.

Zanello also alleged that Parham sprayed his client with mace first, and Morris grabbed the knife from her car for self-defense.

"(Morris) reacted without knowing how she struck or where she struck," Zanello told the judge in the report.

Judge Samir Zaganjori ordered Morris to stay away from the victim, wear a GPS with an exclusionary zone around Parham's home and place of work, and avoid all social media contact with the woman, the prosecutor's office said.

