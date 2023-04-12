Possible Infant Remains Found Outside Revere Apartment: Police

Local and state authorities are investigating after possible remains of an infant were found outside a Revere apartment building this week.

Revere Police responded after an adult male found the remains outside a multi-unit building at 86 Dolphin Avenue around 6:23 p.m. on Tuesday, April 11, Massachusetts State Police report.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner took custody of the possible remains for further examination, police said. No other information was released and the investigation is ongoing.

