Police Nab Man Accused Of Raping Woman At Boston MBTA Station

Josh Lanier
Steven Wade Coffey
Steven Wade Coffey Photo Credit: Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority

Authorities arrested a man they say raped a woman at a Boston MBTA station after nearly a month of searching.  

Steven Wade Coffey was arrested on Monday, Aug. 22, Transit Police tweeted. Authorities released a photo of him earlier this month to ask for the public's help in finding him. 

A surveillance camera captured Coffey walking through the Tuft's Medical Station on Washington Street around 2:30 a.m. on Aug. 4 when the attack happened, police said. 

Police did not release any of Coffey's charges as of Tuesday afternoon. 

