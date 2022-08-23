Police Nab Man Accused Of Raping Woman At Boston MBTA Station

Authorities arrested a man they say raped a woman at a Boston MBTA station after nearly a month of searching.

Steven Wade Coffey was arrested on Monday, Aug. 22, Transit Police tweeted. Authorities released a photo of him earlier this month to ask for the public's help in finding him.

A surveillance camera captured Coffey walking through the Tuft's Medical Station on Washington Street around 2:30 a.m. on Aug. 4 when the attack happened, police said.

Police did not release any of Coffey's charges as of Tuesday afternoon.

