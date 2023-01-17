Police Make Arrest In 2007 Homicide Of 32-Year-Old Boston Mother Felicia McGuyer

Police have made an arrest in connection with a homicide of a Boston mother who was last seen 16 years ago.

David Pena, age 33, was arrested in Florida on a murder charge stemming from the death of Felicia McGuyer on Saturday, Jan. 14, Boston Police report.

Pena was brought back to Boston where, during his booking, investigators learned that he had another warrant out for his arrest on charges of trafficking cocaine. He is due in Dorchester District Court at an unspecified date, police said.

McGuyer, age 32, was last seen in the area of Roxton Street in Dorchester on October 7, 2007, police said. She left behind her 10-year-old son at the time of her disappearance.

Her body was yet to be found.

