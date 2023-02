The Dedham Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a man who has been missing for a week.

Daniel MacDonald, age 23, was last seen at the Stop & Shop on Massachusetts Avenue, located in South Bay Plaza, in Boston on Friday, Jan. 27, according to Dedham Police on Twitter.

Anyone with information about MacDonald's whereabouts is asked to contact Dedham Police at 781-326-1212.

