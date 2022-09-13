Contact Us
Suffolk Daily Voice serves Boston, Chelsea, Revere & Winthrop
Return to your home site

Menu

Police & Fire

Person Injured By Explosive Package On Northeastern's Campus (DEVELOPING)

David Cifarelli
Facebook @davidcifarelli Email me Read More Stories
Students watch as crews respond to an explosive package at Northeastern University
Students watch as crews respond to an explosive package at Northeastern University Photo Credit: @skytopjf on Twitter

One person has reportedly been injured after a package exploded on Northeastern University's campus in Boston, BostonEMS reports.

The incident was reported at Holmes Hall on Leon Street on the evening of Tuesday, Sept. 13, Northeastern University Police said on Twitter

Northeastern University said the package was delivered and opened by a staff member, WCVB's Nathalie Pozo reports.

The staff member reportedly sustained injuries to their hand and was taken to a local hospital for further treatment. They are expected to be okay.

At least one other explosive package was also believed to be at the scene, WHDH's Steve Cooper reports

The building was being evacuated as a result and residents were being advised to avoid the area. Evening classes in several neighboring buildings were cancelled as a result as well. 

This is a developing story so check back for updates. 

to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.