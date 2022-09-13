Person Injured By Explosive Package On Northeastern's Campus (DEVELOPING)

One person has reportedly been injured after a package exploded on Northeastern University's campus in Boston, BostonEMS reports.

The incident was reported at Holmes Hall on Leon Street on the evening of Tuesday, Sept. 13, Northeastern University Police said on Twitter.

Northeastern University said the package was delivered and opened by a staff member, WCVB's Nathalie Pozo reports.

The staff member reportedly sustained injuries to their hand and was taken to a local hospital for further treatment. They are expected to be okay.

At least one other explosive package was also believed to be at the scene, WHDH's Steve Cooper reports.

The building was being evacuated as a result and residents were being advised to avoid the area. Evening classes in several neighboring buildings were cancelled as a result as well.

This is a developing story so check back for updates.

