Police & Fire

Older Belmont Couple Victims Of Double Fatal Crash In Boston

David Cifarelli
Massachusetts State Police
Massachusetts State Police Photo Credit: Massachusetts State Police

An older couple from Belmont were the victims of a recent fatal crash in Boston, authorities said.

The 85-year-old man and 83-year-old woman died from the crash that occurred on Soldiers Field Road in Boston around 7:15 p.m. on Monday, June 27, Massachusetts State Police said. 

Initial investigation revealed the 85-year-old man from Belmont was leaving a business in the area of 1800 Soldiers Field Road when he was struck by another vehicle, police said. 

The three people in the other vehicle were taken to local hospitals with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries, according to police. No other vehicles were involved. 

The incident shut down all lanes of Soldiers Field Road until around 9 p.m. as a result. The crash remains under investigation.

