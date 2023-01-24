Not So Gucci: High-End Store Thieves Indicted For Wrentham Raid: AG

Three men who drove from Washington, D.C. to Massachusetts to break into a Gucci outlet store are facing up to ten years in prison, officials say.

Linworth Hayes Crawford III, 28; Ronald Patterson, 32; and Nathaniel Owens, 32, have been indicted by a Boston federal grand jury for conspiracy and transporting more than $5,000 in goods after they smashed the door to a Wrentham Gucci outlet store and stole $32,000 worth of merchandise, according to the US Attorney’s Office, District of Massachusetts.

The three indicted men, along with another unidentified individual, smashed the front door to the Gucci store at the Wrentham Village Premium Outlets early in the morning of September 17, 2021, after driving from DC the night prior. The group then removed over $30,000 of items from the store and drove back to Washington.

The indictment is supported by phone records that show the thieves traveling from Washington, through Connecticut to Wrentham, and by video surveillance at a tire retailer in Connecticut early in the morning the same day as the theft as well as surveillance footage from the outlet mall.

The vehicle seen on surveillance footage was identified as the same one used in shoplifting incidents in Virginia.

In a less-than-covert move, one of the thieves, Patterson, posted photos of Gucci bags for sale on his Instagram account. The bags were identical to those removed from the store.

The conspiracy charge can result in a sentence of up to five years in prison, at least three years of supervised release, and a fine of up to $250,000. The charge of transporting thousands of dollars in stolen goods across state lines can result in up to 10 years in prison, three years of supervised release, and a fine of up to $250,000.

Crawford, Patterson, and Owens were charged by a criminal complaint in December 20221. They will appear in federal court in Boston at a yet-to-be-determined date.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.