North Andover, New York Women Killed While Riding In Rideshare On I-93 in Boston

Two 25-year-old women were killed in a multi-car pile-up over the weekend after a tow truck crashed into the ride-share SUV they were riding in on I-93 in Boston, police said.

Delanie Fekert, of Floral Park, NY, and Urashi Madani, of North Andover, were in the passenger seats of a 2007 Lexus RX400H driving north on the interstate around 10 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 8, when the driver quickly slowed down for unknown reasons near exit 20, Massachusetts State Police said. A trailing tow truck slammed into the back of the SUV just before a 2012 Honda Civic crashed into the wreckage.

Fekert and Madani were trapped in the rear seats and died at the scene, authorities said. Paramedics rushed the ride-share driver, a 53-year-old Revere man, to Massachusetts General Hospital with serious injuries.

The female tow truck driver and woman behind the wheel of the Honda were not injured, police said.

State troopers are investigating the crash.

A spokesperson for Quinnipiac University confirmed on Monday that Fekert and Madani graduated from the school in 2021 with physical therapy degrees, CT Insider reported.

"This is a terrible loss for Delanie and Urushi’s families and friends," Morgan told the outlet. "We send our deepest condolences to their families, friends, and those in our community who knew them."

